Suffolk County Legislature candidate Gary Pollakusky says he played no role in circulating petitions for the write-in Conservative Party primary, nor is he doing any campaigning to get the disputed ballot line.

Pollakusky, the Republican candidate in the Sixth legislative district, sought to distance himself from what is formally known as an “Opportunity to Ballot” filed by Kenneth Auerbach, leader of dissident faction of the Suffolk Conservative. The write-in effort is to challenge the minor party’s nomination of Conservative James Kevins for the Sixth District legislative seat held by Democrat Sarah Anker.

“I played no role in this nor am I pursuing it in any way,” said Pollakusky. He said he did not want to become “embroiled in the Conservative versus Conservative internal party battles.”

But Pollakusky said he “would be honored to receive the votes of my fellow Conservative brothers and sisters in the general election” in November.

Pollakusky demurred when asked what he would do if others write in his name and he wins the write-in primary. He said would consult with Suffolk Republican GOP chairman Jesse Garcia, who in turn would talk to Conservative leaders about whether Pollakusky should accept or decline the ballot line.

But GOP county elections commission Nicholas LaLota said, “It would be preposterous for a candidate who won a write-in ballot to decline the line. Pollakusky is leading a horse to water and won’t drink.”

LaLota, meanwhile, hired James Ring, who helped Auerbach gather petitions, as a $45,000-a-year assistant elections clerk after write-in petitions were filed.