Outgoing Nassau County Comptroller George Maragos is striking a conciliatory note after his bruising feud with County Democratic chairman Jay Jacobs earlier this year.

Maragos, who left the GOP in 2016 to run for county executive as a Democrat, was bypassed by Jacobs in favor of Nassau County Legis. Laura Curran, now the county executive-elect.

He and Jacobs spent months attacking each other’s ethics and integrity, with Maragos running as an outsider against “party boss” rule.

Curran easily defeated Maragos in the September primary.

In an interview last week, Maragos, who is wrapping eight years as comptroller, said he intended to remain an active Democrat and did not rule out future political runs.

He said he has taken steps to return to the party’s good graces. He attended the Democrats’ fall gala, contributed $2,500 to Curran’s campaign this month and offered congratulations to Curran and Jacobs on their victory.

“I intend to mend that relationship,” said Maragos.

Jacobs said he “wasn’t happy with some of the negativity in the primary. “But that being said, politics is a rough and tumble sport, and we have to let bygones be bygones and get the help from everyone genuinely willing to give it.”