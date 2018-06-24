TODAY'S PAPER
By Scott Eidler

George Tsunis appointed board chair at Battery Park City Authority

Tsunis also is chairman of the health system that operates Nassau University Medical Center.

Nassau University Medical Center Chairman George Tsunis at a recent board meeting. Photo Credit: Danielle Silverman

George Tsunis, chairman of the health system that operates Nassau University Medical Center, also has taken the helm of another board: The Battery Park City Authority.

The authority’s board announced Tsunis’ appointment as its chairman last week.

In addition to serving as chairman of the Nassau Health Care Corp. and the Battery Park City Authority, he is on the board of directors of the New York Convention Center Development Corporation and the New York Convention Center Operating Corporation. The positions are unpaid.

The Hugh L. Carey Battery Park City Authority is a state public benefit corporation that oversees Battery Park City, a 92-acre planned development on Manhattan’s lower west side.

Tsunis, a developer who is chairman and chief executive of Chartwell Hotels, said in an interview that the new role would not affect his responsibilities at the NHCC, also known as NuHealth.

“I will put in whatever time is necessary to reform and revitalize NUMC,” he said. “It needs a lot of work. I am on NUMC every day.”

In a statement after his appointment at Battery Park City Tsunis said, “I am honored by the trust placed in me by my fellow Board Members and will endeavor each day to validate their decision, guided by the principle that our residents and community will always be priority one.”

Tsunis also is a member of the board of trustees of Friends Academy in Locust Valley and Hofstra University, both unpaid positions. He receives compensation for serving on the corporate boards of the Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE-ABR) and Spring Bank NY.

Scott Eidler

By Scott Eidler

News, views and commentary on Long Island, state and national politics.

