Suffolk Police Commissioner Geraldine Hart will be GOP Rep. Lee Zeldin’s guest at President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address tomorrow night.

Zeldin made the invitation after meeting Hart at an anti-opioid event Zeldin held last fall at the eastern campus of Suffolk County Community College near Riverhead. The event prompted protests by immigrant rights groups who were barred, which led the college last month to require partisan political events at the college to be open to the public.

Jason Elan, spokesman for Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone, said Zeldin’s office called the county executive, who gave the green light for Hart’s attendance, deeming it nonpolitical.

Zeldin in a statement said Hart has “more than earned her corruption-busting, crime-stopping reputation,” and said he has worked with her, “to combat the heroin and opioid abuse epidemic and gang violence on Long Island.”

Hart said she is attending to represent her officers, “who are on the front lines keeping our communities safe.”