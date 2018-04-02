A Republican county executive from the Hudson Valley kicked off his gubernatorial campaign Monday, pledging to “restore accountability to New York state government.”

Marcus Molinaro, the Dutchess County executive, already has picked up endorsements from most of the Republican county chairmen across the state. He formally launched his bid in Tivoli, a small village about 50 miles south of Albany where, in 1995 at age 19, he became the youngest mayor in the United States at the time. Now, he’s running for New York’s top job, saying state residents need to “believe again” in the state.

Molinaro blasted the leadership of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, a Democrat, in his campaign speech and referred to the recent conviction of Joseph Percoco, the governor’s former top aide, on corruption charges.

“Today people have lost faith in their government in Albany, not just in the policies but also in the honest, character and competency of its leadership,” Molinaro, 42, said, according to a transcript. He said the Cuomo administration was “focused inward, not on the needs of the people but on self-preservation, political survival and presidential ambitions.”

“One-upmanship, scapegoating, yelling louder and Tweeting meaner has replaced cooperation, quiet conversation and compromise,” the Republican said.

Molinaro isn’t the lone Republican in the race. Sen. John DeFrancisco (R-Syracuse) also is seeking the party’s nomination. Molinaro initially had said he wouldn’t run for governor, but changed his mind and told party leaders at a March 2 gathering he was in. Since then, most of the party leaders — including Suffolk County GOP chairman John Jay LaValle — have gravitated toward him.

Besides serving as mayor of Tivoli, Molinaro served in the Dutchess County legislature and the state Assembly (2007-11). He was elected county executive in 2011.

Cuomo is facing a challenge for the Democratic nomination from actress Cynthia Nixon, former star of “Sex and The City.” She launched her campaign last week.