TODAY'S PAPER
55° Good Morning
55° Good Morning
Long IslandPoliticsSpin Cycle
By Yancey Roy

GOP’s Molinaro: Gov. Cuomo’s turns to the left “disengenuous”

Print

ALBANY -- Republican gubernatorial candidate Marc Molinaro is blasting Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s increasing turns to the political left as “disingenuous” and “transactional.”

Molinaro said Cuomo, a Democrat, cast himself as a centrist who could work with Republicans when he first ran for office. That contrasts with Cuomo’s actions since the actress Cynthia Nixon announced she’d challenge him for the Democratic nomination, Molinaro said.

“It seems to me that’s a bit disingenuous. It was only seven years ago he was trying to outmaneuver the right. Now, he’s trying to outmaneuver the left,” Molinaro said at the New York State Federation of Republican Women breakfast Monday.

Molinaro, the Dutchess County executive and the frontrunner for the GOP nomination, called Cuomo an “angrily transactional” governor.

“I think it’s a style of leadership that has no principles,” Molinaro said. “It’s extremely transactional.”

Cuomo has endorsed more high-profile progressive issues in his second term than his first and has continued the trend once Nixon entered the race in March. Since then, he’s signed an executive order to allow parolees to vote, pushed a study about marijuana legalization, announced initiatives to address the high maternity-mortality rate among black women and, after years of criticism, forced an end to a split among state Senate Democrats that kept Republicans in control of the chamber.

Cuomo’s campaign has maintained he’s long been a progressive champion and pointed to policies enacted prior to this spring, including the legalization of same-sex marriage, an expansion of college financial aid and a $15 per hour minimum wage for downstate.

By Yancey Roy

News, views and commentary on Long Island, state and national politics.

Latest Long Island News

The Hauppauge Public Library, shown here, is one Need a prom dress? LI library can help
A Lego Architecture build event will be held Recreate Shanghai with Legos at LI event
Brian Orlando, radio host and personality of Long Radio host goes 'Cowabunga' at LI polar plunge
The East Hampton home by noted modernist architect Norman Jaffe home on LI lists for $5M
Sunny skies with temps in the high 50s LI weather: Sunny, seasonably mild again
Firefighters work at the scene where a car Cops: 1 hurt as car hits tree, catches fire