Updated December 13, 2017 4:48 PM

ALBANY — Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo told a female reporter she was doing a “disservice” to women when she asked what his administration was doing about sexual harassment in the workplace.

The exchange occurred during a question-and-answer session with the Democratic governor following an economic development event here Wednesday.

The context included not only the national discussion of sexual harassment issues but also Cuomo’s 2011 hiring of former Buffalo Assemb. Sam Hoyt, who left the administration and is the subject of a recently-filed sexual harassment lawsuit.

The Associated Press filed this account: