Suffolk Legislature Presiding Officer DuWayne Gregory (D-Copaigue) and activist Liuba Grechen Shirley of Amityville will square off in their first Suffolk County forum Thursday night in their quest to challenge veteran Republican Rep. Peter King of Seaford for his Second District seat.

The face-to-face session will allow the public to engage the candidates as they discuss their stands on issues in advance of the June 26 Democratic primary.

The event, sponsored by Bayport Blue Point Indivisible will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Sayville Congregational Church at 131 Middle Rd., Sayville.