ALBANY — An education measure that would affect few New Yorkers has become the major stumbling block to pass a $168.3 billion state budget, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said Friday in an attempt to break the weeklong stalemate.

“We have worked with the Senate and the governor and have agreement on 99.9 percent of the budget,” Heastie said Friday morning in a rare critical statement so late in budget negotiations. “The Senate has dug in . . . it will be up to the Senate Republicans to shut down government.”

Holding a second news conference just minutes later, Heastie said he and Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo “are on the same page” and don’t seek to resort to “extenders” or emergency spending bills to keep government operating if the problems aren’t resolved by Sunday start of the state’s new fiscal year.

At issue is an effort by Sen. Simcha Felder (D-Brooklyn) to exempt yeshivas, private schools that serve Orthodox Jewish communities, from state education requirements that would require the schools to teach math and science “substantially equivalent” to public schools.

The Orthodox Jewish communities in the Catskills and in Rockland and Orange counties are small, but Felder is a critical player in the State Senate. He’s the conservative Democrat who allies with Republicans.

A spokesman for the Senate’s Republican majority has denied the Felder measure is the stumbling block in a state budget that was planned to be done on Friday, before the Passover-Easter holy days, and which is due on Sunday.

The Senate Republicans said they will discuss Heastie’s stand.

“It’s just one component in the budget,” said Senate Majority Leader John Flanagan (R-East Northport) on Friday. “Senator Felder has a lot of priorities. I respect his position as do all our colleagues.”

Flanagan said he was still preparing to pass the budget and he was meeting with his members to “finalize the list” of agreements.

Senate majority spokesman Scott Reif blamed Assembly Democrats for refusing to budge on issues such as a development plan around Pennsylvania Station in Manhattan and a pay raise for legislators and executive chamber staff, which Reif said is the Democrats’ “No. 1 issue.”

Heastie said the yeshiva issue could end negotiations, although he said he’s still trying to get agreement with the Senate to handle the issue after the budget by working with the state Education Department.

“The issue shouldn’t be the reason for a possible government shutdown,” Heastie told reporters.

The Assembly and Senate stayed until around 2 a.m. Friday approving less controversial budget bills. As of midmorning Friday, the houses had completed three of the 10 necessary bills to enact the budget.

— with Jesse Coburn