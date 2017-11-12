This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Clear 28° Good Morning
Clear 28° Good Morning
Long IslandPoliticsSpin Cycle
By Celeste Hadrick

Hempstead fails to archive videos of town board meetings

Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Although Hempstead began broadcasting town board meetings on its website in January 2016, it has not archived any of the videos as required by state law.

The New York State Open Meetings Law says municipalities that livestream meetings should post the videotaped record on their websites “for a reasonable time after the meeting.” However, the Hempstead video disappears as soon as the board adjourns.

But those lost meetings can be found at JusttheFactsMedia.com, a website created by Felix Procacci, a former unsuccessful Democratic candidate for Hempstead supervisor who regularly attends town board meetings.

Procacci has posted every town board meeting since Jan. 10, 2016, along with copies of town audits and town budgets.

Procacci said he maintains the website for free, accepting no advertising revenue.

“If more residents knew that [board meetings] were available, there would be more public awareness. Isn’t that better for society?” he said. “It shows it doesn’t take a lot of money for governments to become transparent.”

By Celeste Hadrick

News, views and commentary on Long Island, state and national politics.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Robert Tilearcio, a FDNY firefighter from Massapequa Park, FDNY firefighter from Long Island dies at 58
Five bands were scheduled to play at Vetstock Vetstock is therapy for former military members
Suffolk County Police Commissioner Timothy Sini, right, with Brand: Bellone needs a new police commish
Smithtown Supervisor-elect Ed Wehrheim, right, celebrates his win Win means an open seat on town council
Heather Jackson and Darien Riley, children of Willie Vet’s lost Purple Heart in family’s hands
Ed Mangano, then the new Nassau County Moderate voters flex muscles statewide
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE