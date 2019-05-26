Two top Freeport Village officials were involved in Lynbrook trustee Hilary Becker’s unsuccessful effort to unseat Mayor Alan Beach in Lynbrook Village’s contentious March election, campaign finance disclosures show.

The Friends of Hilary Becker committee paid $8,000 to Freeport Village Attorney Howard Colton for consulting work, according to records provided by Lynbrook Village.

Freeport Village Mayor Robert Kennedy contributed $1,000 to Becker’s campaign, which also reimbursed Kennedy $1,098 for fundraising, according to the disclosures.

Becker attributed Colton and Kennedy’s involvement to his friendships with the two Freeport officials.

“We've had these wonderful long-term relationships,” Becker said. “In my opinion they're some of the top people in the business when it comes to government.”

Kennedy said of his contribution: “He's an elected official running for office and I happen to know him.”

Colton said Becker retained him to serve as Becker’s campaign lawyer in his capacity as a private attorney.

Colton last month submitted a Freedom of Information request to the Lynbrook Village clerk for copies of ballots and other materials from the March 19 election.

Colton said the village had responded to the request, but he was “not at liberty to discuss” what he had received or whether he had made the inquiry out of concern about possible election improprieties.

Becker lost to Beach by more than a 3-to-1 margin.

The campaign finance records also show Becker spent $33,526 on the campaign, while Beach’s Lynbrook New Vision party spent $82,425.