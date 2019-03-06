Hillary Clinton will headline a Manhattan fundraiser on March 21 to launch a new political action committee, Vote Mama, created by Democrat Liuba Grechen Shirley, who ran unsuccessfully last year against Rep. Peter King (R-Seaford).

The new committee aims to help young mothers make congressional runs.

Word of the event surfaced locally in an email from Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone to 2,000 of his top campaign donors.

The fundraiser will be held at the Park Avenue home of Patti Kenner, owner of charter bus company Campus Coach. Kenner also is a board member of Guild Hall in East Hampton and a Democratic donor.

In his email, Bellone said, “less than five percent of our representative in Congress are moms with young children. Do you think that funding for CHIP [Children’s Health Insurance Program] would have lapsed if we had more moms in Congress? Would child care leave still not be a reality in this country? … I don’t think so.”

Ticket prices for the event are $500 a head for young professionals; $1,000 for supporters; $2,500 for advocates; $5,000 for co-founders; and $10,000 for founders.

As a political newcomer, Grechen Shirley raised $2 million for her race against King. She was the first congressional candidate to seek and win approval to use campaign funds for child care.