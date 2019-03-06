TODAY'S PAPER
Hillary Clinton headlines fundraiser for Vote Mama PAC

The political action committee, started by former Democratic congressional candidate Liuba Grechen Shirley, aims to help young mothers make congressional runs.

FILE - In this May 25, 2018 file photo, Hillary Clinton smiles as she is introduced at Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass. Clinton says she's "going to keep on working and speaking and standing up" for what she believes but won't be running for president in 2020. The Democratic former first lady, New York senator and secretary of state is ruling out a rematch with Republican Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Photo Credit: AP/Charles Krupa

By Rick Brand rick.brand@newsday.com @newsdaybrand
Hillary Clinton will headline a Manhattan fundraiser on March 21 to launch a new political action committee, Vote Mama, created by Democrat Liuba Grechen Shirley, who ran unsuccessfully last year against Rep. Peter King (R-Seaford).

The new committee aims to help young mothers make congressional runs.

Word of the event surfaced locally in an email from Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone to 2,000 of his top campaign donors.

The fundraiser will be held at the Park Avenue home of Patti Kenner, owner of charter bus company Campus Coach. Kenner also is a board member of Guild Hall in East Hampton and a Democratic donor.

In his email, Bellone said, “less than five percent of our representative in Congress are moms with young children. Do you think that funding for CHIP [Children’s Health Insurance Program] would have lapsed if we had more moms in Congress? Would child care leave still not be a reality in this country? … I don’t think so.”

Ticket prices for the event are $500 a head for young professionals; $1,000 for supporters; $2,500 for advocates; $5,000 for co-founders; and $10,000 for founders.

As a political newcomer, Grechen Shirley raised $2 million for her race against King. She was the first congressional candidate to seek and win approval to use campaign funds for child care.

Rick Brand has covered Suffolk life, government and politics for 37 years.

