A supporter of Republican Nassau County executive candidate Jack Martins has lodged a complaint with the state Board of Elections over transfers from Democrat Laura Curran’s campaign to the State Democratic Committee for mailers.

Donald Derham, of Floral Park, called the three September transfers — totaling $66,086 — a “brazen” attempt by Curran’s campaign to gain the postage savings afforded by the state committee’s nonprofit status.

The complaint said state Democrats “made payments in the exact amount of the transfers from Curran’s campaign” to the Manhattan consulting firm BerlinRosen.

“These violations represent an illegal money laundering scheme and constitute an improper, taxpayer-funded windfall for Laura Curran 2017,” Derham wrote in an Oct. 13 letter to Risa Sugarman, the election board’s chief enforcement counsel.

State party committees routinely send mailers on behalf of local political candidates because they can save several cents per copy in postage due to their nonprofit status.

But Derham pointed out that Curran’s campaign transferred precise amounts to the committee that were paid out to BerlinRosen for the mailers on the same or next day. He said he believed the transfers were illegal because they “accessed a taxpayer subsidy expressly reserved for state party committees.”

Sugarman declined to comment Monday on the complaint.

In a statement, Curran campaign spokesman Philip Shulman dismissed the complaint as a political stunt.

“Jack Martins is once again showing his true colors as a hypocritical machine career politician — hurling baseless allegations about something he is doing himself,” Shulman said.

The Nassau County Republican Committee, which has spent money on behalf of Martins’ campaign, transferred $91,700 to the New York Republican Committee last month, records show. The state committee has sent out several pieces of mail on Martins’ behalf.

Curran, a Nassau County legislator from Baldwin, is facing Martins, a former state senator from Old Westbury who also served as mayor of Mineola, for the office being vacated by Republican County Executive Edward Mangano, who has pleaded not guilty to federal corruption charges.