Updated November 1, 2017 7:13 PM

Jack Martins, the Republican candidate for Nassau County executive, joined with law enforcement and first-responder unions Wednesday to call for increased county police resources following Tuesday’s terror attack in lower Manhattan.

Martins, a former state senator from Old Westbury, faces Democratic County Legis. Laura Curran of Baldwin in Tuesday’s election.

At a news conference in Mineola, Martins called for the hiring of additional county police officers. He cited Tuesday’s terrorist attack, which left eight dead and 11 injured, and the recent murders of several Nassau children that authorities have linked to gang violence.

“Crises come in many forms, from attacks like yesterday to the scourge of MS-13 to natural disasters like superstorm Sandy,” Martins said. “It is critical that law enforcement and our first responders have the resources they need to be ready to act.”

Martins suggested the county could afford to hire additional police officers to protect “soft targets” such as houses of worship if police overtime were cut in half.

Martins, who has called for the hiring of a gangs czar inside the Nassau Police Department, called the threat of MS-13 “domestic terrorism” that represents a “public safety crisis” for county residents.

In a statement this week, Curran said in addition to providing law enforcement with more resources, “We need to ensure we support education and youth services programs to prevent young people from falling prey to these gangs, which in the long term will keep us safer.”

She accused Martins of taking “no real effective steps” to tackle gang violence while serving four terms as Mineola mayor.

“Ending gang violence is going to take smart decisions and concrete plans, not election season lip service,” Curran said.