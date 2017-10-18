Spin Cycle News, views and commentary on Long Island, state and national politics.

Republican Nassau County executive candidate Jack Martins has won the backing of New York City law enforcement and first responder unions, while Democrat Laura Curran has been endorsed by the Sierra Club and the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers.

Martins, a former state senator and Mineola mayor from Old Westbury, was endorsed this week by the city’s Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association. Also backing Martins is the city’s Correction Officers’ Benevolent Association and the city firefighter and emergency medical services unions.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

“Jack’s commitment to public service and law enforcement are well recognized, and we believe that he is well qualified to serve the people of Nassau County as county executive,” said PBA president Patrick Lynch.

Oren Barzilay, president of Uniformed EMTs, Paramedics and Inspectors FDNY said, “Martins has been very supportive of first responders in our mission to save lives.”

Lauren Spielholz, political chairwoman of the Sierra Club cited Curran’s “strong support for the environment” and “her ability and determination to continue to fight for Nassau’s environmental protections and initiatives.”

Nick Scotto, political and legislative director of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, said Curran has a “proven record of standing up for the working people we represent.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Martins and Curran, a second-term Nassau County legislator from Baldwin, will face off in the Nov. 7 election.