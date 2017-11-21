Chief judge names husband to lead task force

Updated November 21, 2017 4:54 PM

ALBANY — New York’s top judge recently reconvened a task force to weigh changes to the state’s constitution — and appointed her husband as co-chairman.

Chief Judge Janet DiFiore, who not only leads the state Court of Appeals but also the Office of Court Administration, announced last week she was reconvening her “Judicial Task Force on the New York State Constitution” in the aftermath of voters rejecting a referendum on opening a constitutional convention. The task force is directed to study potential changes to the organizational structure of the state court system and ways to advance them through the State Legislature.

She named Dennis Glazer, her husband, as the panel’s co-chairman. Their relationship wasn’t disclosed in the announcement. It was first pointed out by the Westchester Journal News.

Task force positions are unpaid.

An OCA spokesman told the newspaper Glazer had 40 years of legal experience and was just “one of 14 members” who would make recommendations.