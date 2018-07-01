Jeanne O’Rourke, the Suffolk County Democrats’ long time law chair, retired Friday as the Democrats’ deputy commissioner at the Suffolk Board of Elections.

O’Rourke, 66, of Aquebogue, whose base salary was $126,024, had served as deputy commissioner for 15 years. Her husband, James McManmon, is general counsel to Suffolk Regional Off-Track Betting Corp.

O’Rourke will be replaced at the elections board by Gail Lolis, 57, of Calverton, a deputy Suffolk County attorney who has handled election matters for the county and headed the general litigation bureau. Lolis will make the same salary as O’Rourke.

Rick Brand