TODAY'S PAPER
80° Good Evening
80° Good Evening
Long IslandPoliticsSpin Cycle

Jeanne O'Rourke retires from Suffolk Board of Elections

O'Rourke retired Friday as the Democrats' deputy commissioner at the Suffolk Board of Elections.

By Rick Brand rick.brand@newsday.com
Print

Jeanne O’Rourke, the Suffolk County Democrats’ long time law chair, retired Friday as the Democrats’ deputy commissioner at the Suffolk Board of Elections.

O’Rourke, 66, of Aquebogue, whose base salary was $126,024, had served as deputy commissioner for 15 years. Her husband, James McManmon, is general counsel to Suffolk Regional Off-Track Betting Corp.

O’Rourke will be replaced at the elections board by Gail Lolis, 57, of Calverton, a deputy Suffolk County attorney who has handled election matters for the county and headed the general litigation bureau. Lolis will make the same salary as O’Rourke.

Rick Brand

By Rick Brand rick.brand@newsday.com

Latest Long Island News

President Donald Trump boards Air Force One before 1600: Trump plays it cute on litmus test for SCOTUS pick
Suffolk police said six people in a limousine Cops: Driver flees after crash with limo; 6 hurt
FILE - In this file photo dated July  Artist behind popular UK children's shows dies
Four people were rescued from a boat fire Four rescued from burning boat in Port Jefferson Harbor
Kristain Tuten (middle), 7, cools his sister, Briana Sunday heat peaks warm weather for the week
Spectators watch the TD Bank Celebrate America Fireworks Long Islanders make do with mid-week holiday