TODAY'S PAPER
Few Clouds 35° Good Evening
Few Clouds 35° Good Evening
Long IslandPoliticsSpin Cycle
By Michael Gormley

Sen. Jeff Klein denies harassment ahead of expected story

Sen. Jeff Klein (D-Bronx) on Sept. 26, 2016.

Sen. Jeff Klein (D-Bronx) on Sept. 26, 2016. Photo Credit: AP / Bebeto Matthews

Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

ALBANY — Sen. Jeff Klein, the leader of a bloc of key state Senate Democrats, on Wednesday denied forcibly kissing a former staffer, an accusation that he said he expects will be the focus of an upcoming media report.

“This alleged incident never happened nor did anything inappropriate happen,” said Klein (D-Bronx).

The leader of the Independent Democratic Conference, which has a power-sharing agreement with Senate Republicans, held a conference call with reporters late in the day after he said a Huffington Post reporter told him that a story was being prepared in which a former staffer accused him of kissing her outside an Albany bar on March 31.

Klein said the staffer never filed a formal complaint and left the IDC in May to take another job she had sought.

Klein said he would not step down from the Senate or as leader of the conference.

By Michael Gormley

News, views and commentary on Long Island, state and national politics.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Anita Feldman walks her dog outside Paul D. District banishes dogs from school grounds
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents serve an 7-Elevens in NYC, across U.S. targeted in ICE action
Nassau County Democratic chairman Jay Jacobs, seen here Nassau pol holding big-ticket fundraiser
President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting Janison: National politics and Florida drilling
Paul Matthews, 45, faces charges in the neglect DA: Man neglected dog to ‘point of emaciation’
A winning $9.2 million ticket was bought at Lottery: $9.2M jackpot for 2nd LI winner in a week
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE