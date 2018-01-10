Updated January 10, 2018 4:54 PM

ALBANY — Sen. Jeff Klein, the leader of a bloc of key state Senate Democrats, on Wednesday denied forcibly kissing a former staffer, an accusation that he said he expects will be the focus of an upcoming media report.

“This alleged incident never happened nor did anything inappropriate happen,” said Klein (D-Bronx).

The leader of the Independent Democratic Conference, which has a power-sharing agreement with Senate Republicans, held a conference call with reporters late in the day after he said a Huffington Post reporter told him that a story was being prepared in which a former staffer accused him of kissing her outside an Albany bar on March 31.

Klein said the staffer never filed a formal complaint and left the IDC in May to take another job she had sought.

Klein said he would not step down from the Senate or as leader of the conference.