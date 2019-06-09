TODAY'S PAPER
Jesse Garcia draws major donors to his first fundraiser as Suffolk GOP leader

Suffolk County Republican Chairman Jesse Garcia.

Suffolk County Republican Chairman Jesse Garcia. Photo Credit: Daniel Goodrich

By Rick Brand
Jesse Garcia drew more than 100 major donors to his first fundraiser as Suffolk County Republican chairman, a $750-a-head event at Porters on the lane restaurant in Bellport last week.

Garcia, also Brookhaven GOP leader, declined to say how much was raised, but said the fundraiser “exceeded expectations.”

He said the attendance of five GOP town supervisors — Edward Romaine of Brookhaven; Angie Carpenter of Islip; Chad Lupinacci of Huntington; Ed Wehrheim of Smithtown; and Scott Russell of Southold — "shows donors what good Republican government is all about.”

Garcia said the funds will go to help county Comptroller John Kennedy in his challenge to Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone.

Among those attending was former GOP Comptroller Joseph Sawicki, who works part-time for the Bellone administration as an assistant deputy police commissioner for finance.

Garcia dismissed speculation that Sawicki, of Southold, may be mulling an electoral comeback, should Kennedy beat Bellone.

Garcia noted that Sawicki has been a supporter at past events.

“I believe he’s enjoying retirement,” Garcia said.

Headshot of Newsday employee Rick Brand on June

Rick Brand has covered Suffolk life, government and politics for 37 years.

