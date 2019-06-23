TODAY'S PAPER
Garcia's reelection bid for Suffolk GOP post is delayed

By Rick Brand rick.brand@newsday.com @newsdaybrand
New Suffolk Republican chairman Jesse Garcia, who was expecting to run for a full two-year term in his new post within 20 days after Tuesday’s state primary, is going to have wait until the fall for his re-election.

Assembly and Senate Democrats, who in January passed bills moving the primaries to June 25, passed another bill in the closing hours of the Albany session which puts off major party reorganization meetings — where the chair and other party officers are elected — to between Sept. 17 and Oct. 6.

Until now, county party officials had been elected for two years terms in a party convention held within 20 days of the primary where contested committee member positions are decided. Republican leaders are up for election this year, and Democrats next year.

Garcia was elected in March to finish out exiting John Jay LaValle’s term, and had expected to hold a convention later this month or in early July. The new legislation, however, will keep current party officials and committee in power until the fall convention.

