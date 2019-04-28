The Suffolk County Republican Committee, which rented its headquarters in Farmingville for $2,800 a month during John Jay LaValle’s tenure as county GOP leader, is moving out.

Jesse Garcia, new Suffolk GOP chairman, said he has given the landlord the required two month's notice to end the lease at the Portion Road site. Garcia said he has gotten approval from the 10 town party leaders to temporarily merge county headquarters with the Brookhaven GOP office on Route 112 in Medford to save money until the party can raise funds to move to a new site.

Garcia said the party will use the Farmingville office for other campaigns and meetings until the lease is up. LaValle had a separate law office next to the party office in Farmingville, but paid his own rent, according to Garcia.