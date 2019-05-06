Jesse Garcia will hold his first fundraiser as Suffolk Republican chairman with a $750-a-head event at Porters on the Lane Restaurant in Bellport June 3.

Garcia, who also remains Brookhaven town GOP chairman, has said he is looking to reboot the county party financially. Fundraiser honorees will include county Comptroller John Kennedy, who is running for county executive this fall, and Republican town supervisors.

“This year is about rebuilding relationships and demonstrating to the world what good government looks like and there is no better example than the record of our town supervisors and John Kennedy,” Garcia said.

Garcia said he will follow up with a less expensive event to attract a wide group of party supporters.

Kennedy also is holding his first fundraiser since announcing his county executive candidacy with a $200-a-head event at the Watermill in Smithtown on May 13. He said he had about $120,000 in his campaign fund early this year before announcing his candidacy.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone, meanwhile, has gotten the endorsement of the powerful SEIU Local 1199, a union that represents health care workers and has 20,000 members in Suffolk County.

Bellone, who has more than $2 million in his campaign account, is holding a $1,000-a-head golf fundraiser at Bethpage State Park May 6, just before the PGA Championship at the Bethpage Black Course.