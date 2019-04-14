Suffolk County Comptroller John Kennedy, who has the Republican and Conservative Party endorsements in his bid for county executive this fall, also will have the Independence Party ballot line.

The Independence Party backed Kennedy, a Republican, after Teresa Bogardt, wife of Independence Party vice chairman William Bogardt, dropped out of the race.

County Executive Steve Bellone, a Democrat who says he opposes cross-endorsement deals, decided not to seek the Working Families Party linebut is considering circulating petitions for his own separate ballot line for November.

Four years ago, when Bellone accepted other parties' endorsements, he got 6,150 votes on the Independence line, 4,908 on the Working Families line and 1,487 on the Women’s Equality Party line. The three minor party lines accounted for 7 percent of Bellone's 104,490 vote total.