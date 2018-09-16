Your Newsday access has been extended until Oct 1st. Enroll now to continue your access.

Jon Schneider becomes communications strategist for AME 

The former top political aide to Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone has gone to work for the 6,000-member Association of Municipal Employees.

By Rick Brand rick.brand@newsday.com @newsdaybrand
Jon Schneider, a former top political aide for Democratic Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone, has become a communications strategist for the county's largest union, the 6,000-member Association of Municipal Employees.

Schneider, who started Sept. 1, will work part time for AME consulting as well as taking on other private clients and continuing part-time work for Long Island University's Global Institute  headed by former Democratic Rep. Steve Israel.

Dan Leveler, Suffolk AME president, said Schneider's “extensive experience ... brings a unique skill set that will help drive our communication goals.” The union declined to say how much Schneider is being paid.  

Schneider’s hiring comes as the union has been without a contract for nearly 20 months.

The AME has boosted its political coffers in recent months, and its political action committee has $577,000. Its People for Political Responsibility committee, which can make unlimited direct political expenditures as long as it does not coordinate with candidates, has $361,000.

Schneider, 40, worked for Bellone from 2012 to 2017 as a deputy county executive. Earlier, he worked as an aide to former Rep. Tim Bishop (D-Southampton), and in 2012 serve as Brookhaven Democratic chairman.

Rick Brand has covered Suffolk life, government and politics for 37 years.

