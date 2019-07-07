TODAY'S PAPER
76° Good Morning
SEARCH
76° Good Morning
Long IslandPoliticsSpin Cycle

Jon Schneider, a former Suffolk aide, consults for OTB

Jon Schneider, at the time a deputy county

Jon Schneider, at the time a deputy county executive, walks out of the Suffolk County Legislature in Hauppauge on Jan. 3, 2012. Photo Credit: Newsday/Ed Betz

By Rick Brand rick.brand@newsday.com @newsdaybrand
Print

Former Suffolk Deputy County Executive Jon Schneider is working as an outside consultant with Mineola-based McBride Consulting, which has a $120,000-a-year contract with Suffolk Off-Track Betting Corp.

Schneider entered into a consultant agreement with McBride last November and works on the firm’s contract with OTB. The agency is looking to double the number of video lottery terminals at the electronic slot casino Jake’s 58 in Islandia.

There are 1,000 now, and each machine can generate $638 in daily net revenue, nearly double the average for other casinos in the state. Schneider declined to say how much he is making from his OTB work.

Robert McBride, the firm’s president, has represented Suffolk OTB since January 2018 doing lobbying, strategic communication and business development for the agency. McBride worked previously for Park Strategies, former GOP Sen. Alfonse D’Amato’s firm, which earlier lobbied for Suffolk OTB.

Schneider, once an aide to former Rep. Tim Bishop (D-Southampton), said he is working on multiple accounts with McBride, but OTB is the only government entity he's involved with at the firm.

Schneider also works as a strategist for Suffolk Association of Municipal Employees and does public relations consulting for Long Island University and Brookhaven National Laboratory.

Headshot of Newsday employee Rick Brand on June

Rick Brand has covered Suffolk life, government and politics for 37 years.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway talks with reporters Hofstra professor joins effort to sanction Kellyanne Conway
This photo provided by the Suffolk SPCA shows Huntington Town proposes limits on dog tethering
A Brightwaters trustee violated ethics code by using Trustee admonished for soliciting votes using village email
In an effort to decrease air pollution, Patchogue Patchogue cracks down on idling vehicles
An aerial view of a proposed mixed-use zone Village officials peg growth to rezoning area into transit hub  
This Bohemia home sits on a 0.86 acre 2-family LI home lists for $499,000
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search