Former Suffolk Deputy County Executive Jon Schneider is working as an outside consultant with Mineola-based McBride Consulting, which has a $120,000-a-year contract with Suffolk Off-Track Betting Corp.

Schneider entered into a consultant agreement with McBride last November and works on the firm’s contract with OTB. The agency is looking to double the number of video lottery terminals at the electronic slot casino Jake’s 58 in Islandia.

There are 1,000 now, and each machine can generate $638 in daily net revenue, nearly double the average for other casinos in the state. Schneider declined to say how much he is making from his OTB work.

Robert McBride, the firm’s president, has represented Suffolk OTB since January 2018 doing lobbying, strategic communication and business development for the agency. McBride worked previously for Park Strategies, former GOP Sen. Alfonse D’Amato’s firm, which earlier lobbied for Suffolk OTB.

Schneider, once an aide to former Rep. Tim Bishop (D-Southampton), said he is working on multiple accounts with McBride, but OTB is the only government entity he's involved with at the firm.

Schneider also works as a strategist for Suffolk Association of Municipal Employees and does public relations consulting for Long Island University and Brookhaven National Laboratory.