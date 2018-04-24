ALBANY — Nassau County Republican Chairman Joseph N. Mondello on Tuesday endorsed Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro for governor, providing further momentum for Molinaro over his GOP primary opponent, Sen. John DeFrancisco (R-Syracuse).

“Marc Molinaro has a proven track record as Dutchess County executive,” Mondello said. “He’s a young, dynamic candidate who will bring a great deal of energy and enthusiasm to this year’s Republican ticket.”

Last month, Suffolk GOP Chairman John Jay LaValle backed Molinaro at a meeting of GOP party leaders.

There was no immediate comment from DeFrancisco, who has noted Molinaro appears to be gaining support among GOP leaders.

Molinaro has the support of leaders of the state Conservative Party, which has been essential for Republicans to have a chance to win statewide office in a state dominated 2:1 by Democratic voters.

On the Democratic side, two-term Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo faces Working Families Party candidate Cynthia Nixon, an activist and actress.

“Our state is heading in the wrong direction,” Mondello said in defense of Molinaro. “New Yorkers are burdened with some of the highest taxes in the nation. Businesses continue to flee our state taking good-paying middle class career opportunities with them. Without a dramatic change in course, New York’s middle class will be decimated and our once great Empire State will be home to only the very rich and very poor.”

Molinaro had no immediate comment.