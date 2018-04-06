Nassau legis. Josh Lafazan, 24, who became the youngest county legislator ever elected in Nassau when he defeated a Republican incumbent in November, says he has a singular problem going in and out of county building in Mineola.

“I keep getting stopped by security,” said Lafazan, of Syosett, who ran on the Democratic Party line but is not registered in any political party. “They think I’m some kid loitering on the property.”

Lafazan said security guards have stopped him about five times — in the parking lot, and in the legislative building when he works late.

He said he went from his legislative office at 1550 Franklin Avenue to One West Street to visit the county printing office at about 5 p.m. last Thursday, but the female security guard would not let him in.

Although Lafazan said he was with his chief of staff, the guard didn’t believe he was a legislator until he pulled out his cellphone and showed her his official county website. “I had to Google myself to get in the building,” Lafazan complained.

“Obviously, this is a unique burden on me,” he said, saying he sees older people walking in unchallenged. “I guess this is part of learning on the job.”

Asked about Lafazan’s complaint, county spokesman Michael Martino said, “The freshman legislator is still new to the county and isn’t known to every employee. I am sure that is a very rare event. We take security very seriously in our county facilities. I’m sure the legislator appreciates that fact.”

Martino said even he has been stopped. “I have had to repeatedly show my pass at different county facilities including One West Street,” he said.