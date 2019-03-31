Nassau's youngest county legislator is headed back to school as college professor, teaching about the challenges of running for political office as a young person.

Joshua Lafazan, 25, will teach a new course at LIU Post called, "Running for Office in the 21st Century: Why America's Next Generation Can Run For Office Now and Win!"

Lafazan, who caucuses with Democrats but is not registered with a political party, won his first election in 2012 at age 18 when he was elected to the Syosset school board.

Lafazan, of Woodbury, recalled a lesson from early mentors about fundraising: Tap extended family members for donations first, framing the ask as an investment in his vision.

Lafazan said he'll offer students practical advice, such as: hire young and energetic interns; exhibit humility; don't take public criticism too personally; and, if you can't afford to print literature in a shape that'll hang from doorknobs, punch a hole and tie a rubber band around it.

He said he expected guest speakers to include Nassau County Executive Laura Curran, state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, of Great Neck Plaza, and Democratic National Committeeman Robert Zimmerman, of Great Neck.

Required homework will include attendance at a local government meeting.