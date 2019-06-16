The Suffolk County Legislature is expected to vote Tuesday on the appointment of a new county Industrial Development Agency Board member after the measure repeatedly stalled in legislative committee meetings.

The Economic Development Committee last week voted unanimously to appoint Laborers Local 66 lobbyist Joshua Slaughter to the unpaid IDA position.

Committee chairman Legis. William Lindsay III (D-Bohemia) said legislators previously tabled the measure because they needed time to review the appointment.

Slaughter, a former legislative aide, “has an intimate knowledge of how the county works,” Lindsay said.

“He’ll be a great fit for the IDA,” Lindsay said.

Presiding Officer DuWayne Gregory (D-Copiague) proposed Lindsay's appointment.

If confirmed by the full legislature, Slaughter would become one of two labor representatives on the seven-member IDA board, which provides tax breaks and incentives to businesses that move into the county or expand there. He would replace Peter Zarcone, a former Laborers Local 66 official, who retired from his union post.