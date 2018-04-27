One of the co-defendants in the corruption case against former Cuomo top aide Joseph Percoco will apparently plead guilty next week, according to documents filed in federal court.

Peter Galbraith “Braith” Kelly Jr., a former energy company executive who has been accused of hiring Percoco’s wife for a “low show” job in exchange for help getting a Hudson Valley power plant approved, is scheduled to appear in court next Thursday for what the documents called a “plea hearing.”

Though a jury in March convicted Percoco on three counts of soliciting and taking bribes, it had deadlocked on whether Kelly had, in fact, bribed Percoco. Federal prosecutors had vowed to retry Kelly.

But in an order signed Thursday, U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni set a May 4 court date for a “waiver of indictment, arraignment on the superseding information, and plea hearing” regarding “resolving” bribery charges against Kelly “without a retrial.”

Kelly’s attorney, Daniel Gitner, agreed to waive Kelly’s rights to a speedy trial “in the interest of justice.”

Kelly allegedly had his company, Competitive Power Ventures, hire Percoco wife’s, Lisa, for a $90,000-per-year job that required minimal work as part of arrangement to get help on a sanctioning a power plant in Wawayanda. The conviction of Percoco – Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s longtime confidant and strategist – has sparked calls by environmentalists and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon to rescind permits for the plant, which reportedly is completed and awaiting approval for a natural-gas pipeline connection.