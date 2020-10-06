TODAY'S PAPER
Cuomo endorses Sen. Kaminksy in 9th Senate race on LI

By Michael Gormley michael.gormley@newsday.com @GormleyAlbany
ALBANY — Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Tuesday endorsed Sen. Todd Kaminsky (D-Long Beach) for reelection in the 9th Senate District.

"Senator Kaminsky stepped up for Long Island during the COVID-19 pandemic," Cuomo said in a statement. Cuomo credited Kaminsky with delivering protective masks and gowns to New Yorkers as well as helping to provide food to those who lost their jobs or were homebound. Cuomo said Kaminsky was also a key to providing financial help to New Yorkers unable to pay their mortgages because they lost jobs in the state of emergency.

"Todd Kaminsky is a champion and a fighter for the South Shore, and always puts the needs of Long Island families ahead of Albany politics," Cuomo said.

Kaminsky said he was honored by the endorsement by the Democratic governor.

Kaminsky faces Republican Victoria Johnson of Rockville Centre. She had previously worked in the state Assembly staff. Johnson’s campaign didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on Cuomo’s endorsement of Kaminsky.

Kaminsky, who was first elected to the Senate in 2016 after serving in the Assembly, is chairman of the Senate Environmental Conservation Committee. He is a former federal prosecutor who handled political corruption cases.

The Nassau County district includes Long Beach and Hempstead.

Michael Gormley has worked for Newsday since 2013, covering state government, politics and issues. He has covered Albany since 2001.

