Former Suffolk Legis. Kate Browning has decided against trying to run for her old seat after two years out of office.

Browning, who now works for Babylon Town, late last year said she was considering the possibility of challenging freshman Republican Legis. Rudolph Sunderman.

Browning, who was term-limited in 2017 after 12 years in office, said it was possible to interpret the county term limit law as permitting a lawmaker to come back after sitting out for two years.

But she said she has decided against running because, “there may be potential legal issues” in trying to return to office.

“Part of me would love to do it again, but I wouldn’t want to muddy the whole thing up with legal challenges,” she said.

“I loved working the district, but it does take a toll on personal and family life,” she said, adding her husband is retiring this year as a New York City police officer.

Party sources said Sunderman will get the Conservative Party backing for a second term under an agreement with Brookhaven Republicans, despite the minor party’s friction with Suffolk GOP chairman John Jay LaValle.

Richard Schaffer, Suffolk Democratic chairman, said his party has not yet selected a candidate.