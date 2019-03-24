Former Hempstead Town Supervisor Kate Murray is expected to start Friday as a $150,000-a-year deputy for Republican Nassau County Clerk Maureen O’Connell, according to Nassau’s human resources department.

Murray will fill the position vacated by Steve Labriola, who was appointed to the GOP-controlled Oyster Bay Town Board last month. Labriola, a former Republican assemblyman and town clerk, resigned his $156,000-a-year deputy clerk's job Feb. 26.

O’Connell said in an emailed statement that she had been seeking a professional with the background and experience to handle important public records and court documents.

“As the former Hempstead Town clerk and an attorney, Kate Murray has substantial experience in overseeing and maintaining public documents ... and I am excited that my office will be able to take advantage of her talents.”

Murray, a Republican, had worked at Nassau Community College after she lost a race for Nassau County district attorney to Democrat Madeline Singas in 2015. Murray, a former Hempstead Town clerk, was tapped by the Republican Party last month to run for Hempstead clerk this fall. Murray left her $165,861-a-year college job as vice president of institutional advancement after Democrats raised questions about her town candidacy.

Nassau County Legis. Arnold Drucker (D-Plainview), a former member of the NCC board, had told Murray he would call for her resignation even though he respected her personally.

“Never mind that running for office will take an inordinate amount of time which will impact the fulfillment of her responsibilities to the College, her employment while engaging in an active, partisan candidacy will obviously do damage to the veil of nonpartisanship that the College must maintain,” Drucker said in a statement prepared before Murray stepped down.