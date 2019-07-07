A Hofstra University law professor is among more than a dozen legal experts calling on the Washington, D.C., bar to sanction White House counselor Kellyanne Conway for violating a 1939 law that restricts federal employees from political activity.

Ellen Yaroshefsky, who teaches lawyers' ethics at the Maurice A. Deane School of Law in Hempstead, said the complaint, initially filed in February 2017, "is important for the integrity of the legal profession."

In the addendum to the initial complaint written by Georgetown University Law Center professor Abbe Smith, the law professors highlight a June 13 report from the U.S. Office of Special Counsel that said Conway committed repeated violations of the Hatch Act, a 1939 law restricting federal employees from engaging in partisan political activities.

"It's important for the disciplinary authorities to hold her accountable," Yaroshefsky said. "Lawyers are supposed to represent justice and not engage in repeated misrepresentations … She should not be allowed to maintain a law license if she is going to repeatedly violate the Hatch Act."

White House Counsel Pat Cipollone has disputed the OSC report, saying it was "based on multiple fundamental legal and factual errors," and "makes unfair and unsupported claims," against Conway.

Conway is listed on the D.C. bar's website as Kellyanne Fitzpatrick, her maiden name.