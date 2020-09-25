Cuomo endorses Thomas for State Senate

ALBANY – Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Friday endorsed Sen. Kevin Thomas (D-Levittown) for re-election to a second term in November.

Thomas faces Republican Dennis Dunne, a Hempstead town councilman, in the Nov. 3 election.

Cuomo said he endorsed Thomas, a felllow Democrat, because he has a proven record of delivering for Long Island.

"As chairman of the Consumer Protection Committee, Kevin has been an important partner in the fight against

COVID-19," said the Democratic governor. "We need him to continue serving in the Senate so that our communities can

build back stronger and more resilient for the post-pandemic future."

Thomas also serves on the powerful Senate Finance Committee as well as the Judiciary, Aging, Banks and Veterans and Homeland Security committees.

"I am grateful for the governor’s support and look forward to continuing to be a strong voice for Long Islanders," Thomas said.

Dunne is endorsed by the Hempstead Police Benevolent Association and some other police unions in the 6th Senate District race. Dunne said his priorities include reversing the ban on bail for most crimes that was adopted by the Senate’s Democratic majority in this two-year legislative session.

"More than two dozen law enforcement unions have backed me," Dunne said. "They know I will keep our neighbors safe and that I will fight to repeal the current Senator’s extreme bail reform law."