Updated January 11, 2018 1:34 PM

ALBANY — Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has called for an independent investigation of a sexual harassment complaint against Sen. Jeff Klein, the state Senate’s second-most powerful leader.

Klein (D-Bronx) has said he will cooperate with any probe of the accusation that he forcibly kissed former staff member Erica Vladimer two years ago outside an Albany bar. Klein heads the Independent Democratic Conference, a breakaway group that shares power with Senate Republicans.

“Every allegation of sexual misconduct must be taken seriously,” Cuomo said in a statement late Wednesday night, just hours after the Huffington Post published a report on Vladimer’s allegation.

Last week Cuomo proposed new measures to address sexual harassment claims in state government.

“I agree with Senator Klein and with Senator Krueger that this disturbing situation should be investigated, and I believe it should be done immediately and independently.”

Cuomo referred to Sen. Liz Krueger (D-Manhattan), who, in the Huffington Post story, called for an independent review of Vladimer’s claim.

Get The 1600 newsletter Get our inside look at the White House and goings on in the Donald Trump administration. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Krueger declined to comment further Thursday out of a fear of “politicizing an issue that is not about partisanship, but about a young woman and her experience of sexual misconduct,” said Krueger’s spokesman, Justin Flagg.

The alleged incident occurred March 31, 2015, at a bar and grill a few blocks away from the State Capitol. Vladimer left her job in May 2015.

Senate Minority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins (D-Yonkers) on Thursday called for an “immediate independent investigation outside the Senate” and called the allegation “extremely disturbing.”

Stewart-Cousins and Krueger are part of the mainline Democrats in the Senate, from which Klein broke away to form the IDC, which has a power sharing agreement with the Republican majority.

The Senate’s Republican majority said Thursday that the investigation must be made outside the Senate.

“I know Senator Klein to be a good and decent person who treats others with respect,” said Senate Majority Leader John Flanagan (R-East Northport). “We take every allegation of sexual harassment seriously and will continue to encourage everyone to come forward.”

Flanagan said Thursday that no complaint has been made to the Senate.

“We will continue to do everything possible to ensure that the policies and procedures in place are best serving our members and our staff, and fostering a safe workplace,” Flanagan said. “While it may be within the scope of other entities, an investigation into this matter is not within the jurisdiction of the Senate.”

The Senate doesn’t have jurisdiction to investigate accusations made by someone who doesn’t work for the Senate.

Klein had no comment Thursday.

Allies of Klein pushed for quick action.

“Clearly these charges need to be investigated immediately,” said Sonia Ossorio, president of the National Organization for Women-New York. “This just drives home the need for a thorough review of policies to address sexual harassment and passage of legislative reforms proposed by the governor. Time is up in Albany, too.”

Vladimer never filed a formal complaint against Klein, but sought the counsel of Krueger.

Klein told reporters Wednesday that another staffer told him a day after the celebration at the bar that there was a “rumor” that he acted inappropriately toward a woman staffer. But Klein said he dismissed the rumor because he said it wasn’t true.

“She left the IDC and she left, probably in May, shortly after the budget” was passed, Klein said of Vladimer. “She actually wrote me a letter of resignation . . . to thank me.”

That letter, provided by Klein’s lawyer hired for the case, included thanks but no reference to any conflict.

A probe could be done by the state Joint Commission on Public Ethics headed by Cuomo’s appointees. The chances of a review by the Senate Ethics Committee is unlikely because members of that committee include IDC members who have already made public statements that they have “complete confidence in Senator Klein, and we stand by him.”

Those members include Sen. Diane Savino (D-Staten Island), Klein’s longtime partner, who said she was at the bar that night and there was no kiss or other inappropriate behavior.