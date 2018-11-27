TODAY'S PAPER
Upstate's Kolb re-elected as minority leader of state Assembly 

Brian Kolb (R-Canandaigua), shown in Albany in 2016,

Brian Kolb (R-Canandaigua), shown in Albany in 2016, will begin his 10th year as minority leader of the state Assembly in January. Photo Credit: Hans Pennink

By Michael Gormley michael.gormley@newsday.com @GormleyAlbany
ALBANY — Assembly Republican leader Brian Kolb was unanimously re-elected minority leader Tuesday and will begin his 10th year in the post in January.

The Canandaigua Republican is the longest tenured legislative leader in Albany and the only legislative conference leader from north of Yonkers.  Under Kolb, Republicans had a net gain of two seats in this year's elections. Democrats will still have a 107-43 member advantage in the chamber.

 “With a changing dynamic in the state Legislature, our voice and our role has never been more critical,” Kolb said Tuesday. He said the minority conference will continue to focus on increasing transparency in government, lowering taxes, combatting domestic violence and the opioid epidemic, and reducing regulations on businesses.

Kolb announced his intention to run for governor earlier this year, but bowed out just as his campaign was underway. 

Minority leaders under Albany’s legislative rules have little power to bring bills to the floor or to impact spending. But Kolb and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie have worked closely on some issues and each said they seek more inclusion.

Heastie (D-Bronx) is expected to be re-elected by the Democratic majority when it meets in Albany in mid-December. He was first elected speaker in 2015.

In the Senate, Andrea Stewart-Cousins (D-Yonkers) was elected Senate majority leader on Monday. With Democrats winning control of the chamber, she will become the first female Senate leader in New York history. Sen. John Flanagan (R-East Northport) was elected minority leader a week ago. 

Michael Gormley has worked for Newsday since 2013, covering state government, politics and issues. He has covered Albany since 2001.

