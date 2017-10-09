Subscribe
    Krumpter calls Hempstead supervisor ‘unethical,’ ‘bully’ in post

    By  stefanie.dazio@newsday.com

    Thomas Krumpter, seen here on Jan. 10,

    Thomas Krumpter, seen here on Jan. 10, 2017, criticized Hempstead Supervisor Anthony Santino on Facebook. (Credit: Howard Schnapp)

    Former acting Nassau Police Commissioner Thomas Krumpter Jr. called Hempstead Town Supervisor Anthony Santino “unethical” and a “school yard bully” in a Facebook comment last week.

    Krumpter, who retired from the county police department and began working for the Lloyd Harbor Police Department in July, weighed in on the controversy surrounding ethics reform in Hempstead Town that has pitted...

