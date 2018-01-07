TODAY'S PAPER
By Celeste Hadrick

Former GOP Assemb. Steve Labriola signs on as deputy to Nassau Clerk Maureen O’Connell

Labriola’s appointment is one of a series of staff changes after the departure of former Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano.

Staff shuffles continue as Nassau county government shifts from the control of former Republican County Executive Edward Mangano to Democratic County Executive Laura Curran.

Steve Labriola, a former Republican assemblyman who ran an unsuccessful campaign for county comptroller last year, had been Mangano’s chief compliance officer. Labriola recently started as a $150,000-a-year deputy to Republican County Clerk Maureen O’Connell.

“I’m very grateful to have him because of his 30 years in government,” O’Connell said, noting Labriola also had served as Oyster Bay Ttown clerk and chief deputy county comptroller.

O’Connell said she has yet to decide on a chief deputy. Her former chief deputy John Ferretti, Jr. was sworn in Friday as a Republican county legislator from Levittown.

Also, Curran has hired Leslie Rothschild, chief of staff for Republican Assemblyman Brian Curran of Lynbrook, to serve as her $80,000-a-year liason with the Republican-controlled county legislature.

Laura Curran also has hired Farrah Mozawalla, who most recently was a confidential assistant to former Republican Hempstead Town Clerk Nasrin Ahmad, as deputy commissioner of minority affairs. Ahmad was defeated by Democrat Sylvia Cabana.

News, views and commentary on Long Island, state and national politics.

