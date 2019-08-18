TODAY'S PAPER
Nassau Legis. Josh Lafazan outraises other Nassau County lawmakers

Nassau County Legis. Joshua Lafazan (I-Woodbury)

Nassau County Legis. Joshua Lafazan (I-Woodbury) Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Scott Eidler scott.eidler@newsday.com @ScottyEidz
Nassau County Legis. Joshua Lafazan raised more than $108,000 over the past six months, far outpacing all other county lawmakers, new campaign finance reports show.

Behind him was Legis. C. William Gaylor III (R-Lynbrook), who raised $42,125 over the past six months, and had $52,017 on hand. Lafazan’s campaign account contains $87,524.06, according to July 15 filings.

Lafazan, who also has the Conservative Party line, faces Timothy Jenks, a Republican who raised $11,480.70 during the past six months and has $7,818.84 on hand.

Asked if he was positioning himself to run for higher office, Lafazan said: “People speculate about my future all the time. My one focus is delivering resources for my community, serving my constituents with integrity, and being the very best legislator I can be.”

Lafazan is not registered with a political party but caucuses with Democrats.

Gaylor faces Democratic challenger Laura Burns, who raised $22,744 over the past six months and has $17,870 on hand, campaign filings show.

Legis. Laura Schaefer (R-Westbury) had the third highest haul among county lawmakers — $22,300 — and has $33,385 on hand.

