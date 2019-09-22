TODAY'S PAPER
Nicholas LaLota fires deputy at Suffolk elections board

Nicholas LaLota, the Republican commissioner of the Suffolk

Nicholas LaLota, the Republican commissioner of the Suffolk County Board of Elections, has replaced his deputy.

By Rachelle Blidner rachelle.blidner@newsday.com @rachelleblidner
Nicholas LaLota, the Republican commissioner of the Suffolk County Board of Elections, has replaced his deputy.

LaLota said he was taking his administration “in a new direction” after firing deputy Irene D’Abramo and replacing her with Erin McTiernan, who was hired as assistant commissioner earlier this year.

McTiernan’s promotion to the post — which pays about $126,000 a year — was announced Friday. D’Abramo’s last day was on Sept. 16.

LaLota declined to say why he fired D’Abramo — who had been in the post for about a year — except that he reevaluated personnel and saw “an opportunity to improve the staff.”

D’Abramo, of Stony Brook, could not be reached for comment.

McTiernan, an attorney, previously managed GOP Rep. Lee Zeldin’s reelection campaigns. She serves as counsel to the election board’s Republican administration.

“Put simply, Erin is the most qualified Republican Deputy Commissioner in decades and she will help our Republican Administration with new challenges and opportunities,” LaLota wrote in an email to Republican staffers Friday morning.

The Suffolk Board of Elections is a major source of patronage jobs. Suffolk GOP Chairman Jesse Garcia, who works as a GOP Hispanic outreach coordinator at the elections board, did not respond to a request for comment.

Headshot of Newsday employee Rachelle Blidner on June

Rachelle Blidner covers Suffolk County government, politics and breaking news.

