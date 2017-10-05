Spin Cycle News, views and commentary on Long Island, state and national politics.

Legis. Laura Curran, the Democratic candidate for Nassau County executive, has dismissed a campaign aide for several tweets posted nearly five years ago containing offensive references to gays and blacks.

Mariah Dignan, 22, had been a campaign scheduler for Curran since May, according to the campaign and her LinkedIn profile.

The Twitter posts, from 2012 and 2013, came as Dignan was engaged in online conversations with hockey fans.

In one December 2012 post, Dignan tweeted “stare at me a little bit longer u [expletive] #backinLIforsure.”

In April 2013, she tweeted “I was gonna say [expletive] but then a black kid walked by. So I am gonna say it now. [expletive]. #sowhite.”

Dignan has since taken down her Twitter page. The tweets were first reported by the New York Post.

“These tweets were repugnant and horribly offensive,” said Curran campaign spokesman Philip Shulman. “They in no way, shape or form represent the views of Laura Curran or her campaign. After learning of their existence, Mariah was let go by the campaign.”

Efforts to reach Dignan, who previously worked as a field organizer for Rep. Kathleen Rice’s congressional campaign, were not successful.

Curran will take on Republican Jack Martins in the November general election.

