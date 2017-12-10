TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 31° Good Morning
Broken Clouds 31° Good Morning
Long IslandPoliticsSpin Cycle
By Robert Brodsky

Laura Curran, Jack Martins spent nearly $5 million on county exec race

Curran, a Democrat, beat Martins, a Republican, in the Nov. 7 election for Nassau County executive.

Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Democrat Laura Curran and Republican Jack Martins spent a total of nearly $5 million during the yearlong campaign for Nassau County executive, according to new State Board of Election campaign filings.

The 27-day postelection filings show that Curran, who defeated Martins by three percentage points, spent just under $2.8 million on the race — including during her Democratic primary campaign against County Comptroller George Maragos. Curran, a Nassau County legislator from Baldwin, has $23,380 left in her campaign account.

Martins, a former state senator from Old Westbury, spent just over $2 million during the general election campaign, including nearly $1 million in the final days of the race. Martins, who did not have a GOP primary opponent, has $117,369 in his campaign account.

The filings also show Curran received a $50,000 transfer from the Nassau Democratic Committee and a $44,000 contribution from Mindy Jacobs, wife of Nassau Democratic Party Chairman Jay Jacobs.

Curran’s campaign also transferred more than $140,000, including nearly $90,000 to the State Democratic Committee and $25,000 to the State Working Families Party.

The Nassau County Republican Committee and four smaller local GOP committees transferred a total of more than $173,000 to Martins’ campaign just before Election Day. Martins’ campaign transferred $80,000 to the North Valley Stream-based committee Victory Campaign Fund. Robert Brodsky

By Robert Brodsky

News, views and commentary on Long Island, state and national politics.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

The Water Mill home has a 20-by-40-foot heated You can take a dip inside this $2.5M LI home
John Murray, president of the Patchogue Retailers Committee, Retailers launch downtown shopping promotions
A man walks past a storefront on Straight Revitalization to take off next year, officials say
Nassau County police investigate the fatal crash on Police: Pedestrian killed by vehicle
A view of Rockville Centre from the LIRR NWS: Black ice could develop as temps drop
Travellers depart Terminal D at LaGuardia Airport in LaGuardia terminal change-up goes smoothly
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE