Updated December 10, 2017 5:00 AM

Democrat Laura Curran and Republican Jack Martins spent a total of nearly $5 million during the yearlong campaign for Nassau County executive, according to new State Board of Election campaign filings.

The 27-day postelection filings show that Curran, who defeated Martins by three percentage points, spent just under $2.8 million on the race — including during her Democratic primary campaign against County Comptroller George Maragos. Curran, a Nassau County legislator from Baldwin, has $23,380 left in her campaign account.

Martins, a former state senator from Old Westbury, spent just over $2 million during the general election campaign, including nearly $1 million in the final days of the race. Martins, who did not have a GOP primary opponent, has $117,369 in his campaign account.

The filings also show Curran received a $50,000 transfer from the Nassau Democratic Committee and a $44,000 contribution from Mindy Jacobs, wife of Nassau Democratic Party Chairman Jay Jacobs.

Curran’s campaign also transferred more than $140,000, including nearly $90,000 to the State Democratic Committee and $25,000 to the State Working Families Party.

The Nassau County Republican Committee and four smaller local GOP committees transferred a total of more than $173,000 to Martins’ campaign just before Election Day. Martins’ campaign transferred $80,000 to the North Valley Stream-based committee Victory Campaign Fund. Robert Brodsky