Two elected Nassau Republicans have called on County Executive Laura Curran, a Democrat, to correct the county website that continues to give an erroneous March 1 deadline for filing tax protests.

Both the county legislature and the Assessment Review Commission, the county agency that reviews tax challenges, have extended the deadline to April 30.

Legis. Richard Nicolello (R-New Hyde Park), the presiding officer, and Hempstead Town Tax Receiver Donald Clavin sent separate letters this week to Curran noting that the county website still says March 1, except for a banner across the ARC site that gives the April 30 date.

Like all county legislators, Nicolello is up for re-election this year. Clavin has announced he will run in November for Hempstead Town Supervisor against incumbent Laura Gillen, a Democrat.

“The continuing references to March 1, 2019 as the deadline on the county website will perpetuate the confusion about the Reassessment process and the rights of residents,” Nicolello wrote Friday.

“Most significantly if the websites are not corrected by March 1, 2019, some residents may believe they have lost the right to challenge their assessment,” Nicolello said.

Clavin included a page of links to the county website that he said still list the March 1 deadline.

“These corrections can likely be made within minutes on the county’s website,” Clavin wrote.

“But time is running out on the filing period and taxpayers need to be made fully aware of their right to challenge their assessment, not further confused,” said Clavin. “If you need more assistance on finding and correcting these serious errors, I’ll be happy to help.”

In a statement, Minority Leader Kevan Abrahams (D-Freeport) said, “Now that the window to grieve has been extended, it is essential for all County communications to be uniform on this matter. We call on the administration to promptly update this information and redouble efforts to ensure residents are aware of their rights."

Curran spokeswoman Christine Geed said Friday that all ARC pages had been updated with the April 3 date. But a Newsday check of assessment department Web pages late Friday afternoon showed some still had the March 1 date.

Curran, who supported an extension of the grievance deadline last year, declined to sign the resolution approved by the legislature this year to extend the deadline date to April 30 because, she said, only ARC could extend the deadline. ARC had already agreed to it, she said.

A Curran spokeswoman said earlier that the March 1 deadline was included in recently mailed tentative notices of assessment.

The notices include new values from the countywide reassessment, because the legislature had designated that date when it directed last year that Curran mail notices rather than just post them online.