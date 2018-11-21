Nassau's long delay in hiring contracting watchdog

For more than two years from late 2015 through 2017, Nassau’s Democratic county legislators refused to approve borrowing or most proposed contracts unless the county hired an independent inspector general to review the procurement process.

Their stand came after former Republican state Senate Majority Leader Dean Skelos of Rockville Centre and his son, Adam, were indicted on federal corruption charges related to the awarding of a county public works contract. Both were subsequently convicted.

The county still has no inspector general. But on Monday, Democratic lawmakers voted with the Republican legislative majority to authorize $100 million in borrowing to pay tax refunds. Earlier this year, they agreed to $23 million to finance a legal judgment.

What changed?

Minority Leader Kevan Abrahams (D-Freeport) explained: First, the Republican legislative majority last December agreed to establish the position of inspector general. Then the new County Executive Laura Curran, a Democrat, put in place stricter procurement practices.

But most of all, it took time for Republicans and Democrats on the search committee to review 25 resumes and agree on the right candidate.

But now, Abrahams said, an offer has been made and, if accepted, the legislature could vote on hiring that person next month.

The expected salary is between $160,000 to $170,000. He declined to name the preferred candidate.

“I fully anticipate we will have someone in place by early next year," Abrahams said. “We always knew getting an inspector general would take time. I didn’t think it would take a year.”