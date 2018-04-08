After curveball on fees, Curran throws out first pitch

After her administration threw a curveball in attempting to charge community athletic programs for use of Nassau’s ball fields, County Executive Laura Curran plans to throw out the first pitch Monday to kick off the Seaford Little League season.

Curran is expected to take the mound at 5:45 p.m. at Washington Avenue Park just before a baseball game between two teams in the 9-year-old players group.

“We are happy to have her. We were speaking with her and we just said ‘we would love you to be there,” said Seaford Little League president Steve Brown.

Last month, Curran took criticism for ending fee waivers for youth and senior leagues for their use of county ballfields. Seaford, which has a league of 60 teams — boys baseball and girls softball — was hit with a $16,000 bill at the end of February. Brown said he was worried the players, ranging in age from 4-16, would have to cancel their 8-week season.

On March 26, the county legislature unanimously approved a bill introduced by Legis. Steven Rhoads (R-Bellmore) to block Curran’s effort to raise revenue to help close the county budget deficit.

That allowed nonprofit Little Leagues, senior athletic groups and other charitable organizations to continue using county ballfields without charge.

Brown, however, said he and Curran’s administration were already working out a compromise before the legislature voted. “I’m not a political guy. I do this for the kids. This isn’t the way to make money,” Brown said.

Curran said she expected the criticism. “People are always going to be upset when you take something away,” she said.

A spokesman said Curran does not intend to veto the bill.