Laura Curran to nominate Tish James for attorney general

The Nassau County executive will nominate James Wednesday at the state Democratic convention at Hofstra University.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran, shown, will nominate Democrat Tish James for New York attorney general Wednesday at the state Democratic convention at Hofstra University. Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran will nominate New York City Public Advocate Tish James for state Attorney General at the New York Democratic convention Wednesday at Hofstra University.

“The county executive has been honored to have been asked to nominate Ms. James for the office of attorney general at a time when restoring ethics in government is so critical,” said Curran spokesman Michael Martino.

A Democratic state committee source confirmed that Curran will nominate James.

Curran, a former Nassau County legislator from Baldwin, became Nassau’s first female county executive on Jan. 1

James, 59, of Brooklyn, was a city councilwoman from 2004 until 2013, when she was elected public advocate. She launched her campaign earlier this month for the attorney general job vacated by Eric T. Schneiderman.

Schneiderman stepped down over allegations he physically abused romantic partners.

