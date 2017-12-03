TODAY'S PAPER
By Robert Brodsky

Laura Curran to have economic development aide

The Nassau County executive-elect says her deputy county executive for economic development will help businesses navigate local governments.

Nassau County Executive Elect Laura Curran

Nassau County Executive Elect Laura Curran says she will hire a senior aide to focus on economic development. Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

Nassau County Executive-elect Laura Curran will reinstate the position of deputy county executive for economic development to jump-start new housing, transportation and retail projects and to attract new businesses to the region.

Curran, a Democratic legislator from Baldwin who takes office Jan. 1, has yet to select an individual for the post.

“We need an economic vision for Nassau County, focusing on transit-oriented development, mixed-use projects for retail and businesses alike, as well as reliable public transportation, which will also keep our young people and empty nesters here,” Curran said. “My deputy county executive for economic development will be instrumental in helping grow Nassau’s economy.”

Curran said the deputy would work with officials in other counties and cities to help businesses navigate Nassau’s patchwork of governments.

The county’s Labor commissioner, along with the Planning Department and the Office of Housing and Community Development, will report to the deputy county executive for economic development.

Former County Executive Thomas Suozzi, a Democrat who now represents the Third Congressional District, had a deputy county executive focused on economic development during his eight years in office.

Incumbernt County Executive Edward Mangano, a Republican who did not seek re-election as he fights federal corruption charges, discontinued the position.

News, views and commentary on Long Island, state and national politics.

