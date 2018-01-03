TODAY'S PAPER
By Stefanie Dazio and John Asbury

Laura Gillen to hold campaign fundraiser Monday

Developer Scott Rechler will host the event for the newly elected Hempstead Town supervisor in Roslyn Harbor.

Town of Hempstead Supervisor Laura Gillen will hold

Town of Hempstead Supervisor Laura Gillen will hold a campaign fundraiser Monday night in Roslyn Harbor. Jan. 1, 2018.

Hempstead Town Supervisor Laura Gillen is holding a campaign fundraiser in Roslyn Harbor Monday night, a week after she took office and on the eve of her first town board meeting.

Billed as a “Winter Reception for Laura,” the event is being hosted by RXR Realty chief executive Scott Rechler, according to an online invitation.

Rechler is one of Long Island’s major developers and has been involved in the proposed redevelopment of Hempstead Village’s downtown and the Hub area around Nassau Coliseum.

“Come meet and support incoming Town of Hempstead Supervisor Laura Gillen!” the invitation states.

The event will be at the Engineers Country Club. Ticket prices run from $500 to $10,000, according to the invitation.

Attendees also must click a box on the invitation confirming the statement, “I am not an employee of the Town of Hempstead.”

Hempstead has no involvement with the fundraiser, town spokesman Mike Fricchione said.

Gillen is, “actively raising money for her campaign. It’s not government-related,” Fricchione said.

Gillen paid for a separate inauguration ceremony on New Year’s Day using campaign funds. She ended her campaign with $7,600 in her account, state campaign finance records show.

Gillen’s campaign team and RXR Realty representatives did not immediately comment on Wednesday.

With Celeste Hadrick

News, views and commentary on Long Island, state and national politics.

