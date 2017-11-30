TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 51° Good Evening
Broken Clouds 51° Good Evening
Long IslandPoliticsSpin Cycle
By Michael Gormley

Law allows more disabled students to graduate with their class

Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

ALBANY — A new law will allow students with disabilities who often take more than four years to graduate to participate in graduation ceremonies with their class even before they earn a diploma.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo signed the bill into law Thursday.

Under the new law, students with disabilties who achieve specific goals under a “skills and achievement credential” or a “career develoment and occupational studies commencement credential” will have the right to participate in graduation ceremonies with the class they joined in 9th grade.

“Those students are equally deserving of the opportunity to participate in graduation ceremonies,” Cuomo stated in approving the bill.

After the students with disabilties graduate with their friends from their class, they would then continue to work in high school toward a diploma over the next year or more.

“Graduation ceremonies are a significant life moment that should be recognized and celebrated,” said Assemb. James Scoufis (D-Woodbury) when the bill passed his chamber. “Yet, often times, students with disabilities who took a longer or nontraditional educational path are excluded from their classmate’s commencement ceremony. These students have put in a lot of hard work and they deserve to participate in their graduation ceremony with friends and families cheering them on.”

The bill was also sponsored by Sen. William Larkin (R-Cornwall-on-Hudson).

By Michael Gormley

News, views and commentary on Long Island, state and national politics.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Boy Scout Jordan Waitkus installed pedestals with the Scout honors group’s history for Eagle project
Mayor Bill de Blasio and Gov. Andrew Cuomo De Blasio stokes feud with Cuomo
Roger Stone in the Capitol on Sept. 26, New York comic drawn into Russia probe
Boy Scout James Connor coordinated a Weekend STEM Scout organizes STEM challenge for Eagle project
LBI Software president Richard Teed (right) and vice State helping firm move from Nassau to Suffolk
New York's City Hall. Council measure outlaws ‘conversion therapy’
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE